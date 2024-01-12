Skip to main content
Edmonton
The Canadian Press

Kyran Moore won’t be hitting CFL free agency this year.

The American receiver signed a one-year contract extension Friday with the Edmonton Elks.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound Moore signed with Edmonton last year as a free agent after four seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He was slated to hit free agency at noon ET on Feb. 13.

Moore, 27, had 69 catches for 743 yards and four touchdowns last season. He has appeared in 64 career CFL regular-season games, registering 279 catches for 3,094 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Report an error

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe