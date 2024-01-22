Open this photo in gallery: B.C. Lions' Dominique Rhymes makes a reception as Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Evan Holm defends during the second half of a CFL football game, in Vancouver on Oct. 6, 2023.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Dominique Rhymes is officially back with the Ottawa Redblacks.

The CFL team announced Monday it had signed Rhymes to a two-year contract. Rhymes and the B.C. Lions mutually agreed to part ways last week.

Rhymes, a 30-year-old Miami native, began his CFL career with Ottawa (2017-19), registering 102 receptions for 1,578 yards and six touchdowns in 39 career regular-season games.

He also helped the Redblacks reach the 2018 Grey Cup game.

Rhymes joined the Lions as a free agent in February of 2020 but the CFL didn’t play that season because of the global pandemic.

He re-signed with B.C. in December of 2020, spending three seasons with the Lions (2021-23). The six-foot-four, 215-pound Rhymes registered 148 catches for 2,347 yards and 18 touchdowns in 36 career regular-season games.

Ottawa also re-signed global linebacker Tyron Vrede to a one-year contract extension. The 27-year-old from the Netherlands has spent all three of his CFL seasons thus far with the Redblacks.

The six-foot, 231-pound Vrede has appeared in 30 regular-season games, registering 23 tackles and 19 special-teams tackles.

Kicker Lauther, offensive lineman Ferland remain with Saskatchewan Roughriders

REGINA – Veteran kicker Brett Lauther and offensive lineman Logan Ferland signed contract extensions with the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Monday.

Both players are Canadian. Lauther’s extension covers three years while Ferland signed for two years.

The six-foot-one, 195-pound Lauther enters his sixth season with Saskatchewan. The Truro, N.S., native has made 203-of 242 field-goal attempts (84 per cent) and 130-of-142 converts (91.5 per cent) while registering 14 special-teams tackles.

Lauther, 33, was Saskatchewan’s top Canadian in 2018 as well as its outstanding special-teams nominee in 2018 and 2021. In November, he received the Tom Pate Memorial Award, presented annually by the CFL Players’ Association to the player who best combines sportsmanship with outstanding community service.

The six-foot-five, 306-pound Ferland started all 18 regular-season games last season at right tackle. The native of Melfort, Sask., joined the Riders as a territorial junior in 2019 before becoming a starter in 2021. He has seen action at both guard and tackle.

Stampeders sign linebacker Konar, re-sign defensive lineman Graham

CALGARY – The Calgary Stampeders signed Canadian linebacker Adam Konar and re-signed Canadian defensive lineman Elliot Graham on Monday.

Konar, a Vancouver native who played collegiately at the University of Calgary, was recently released by the Edmonton Elks.

The six-foot-two, 225-pound Konar has appeared in 101 career CFL regular-season games with Edmonton (2015-18, 2022-23) and B.C. (2019, 2021). He has registered 221 tackles (three for loss), 37 special-teams stops, five sacks, four interceptions, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Konar has also appeared in three career playoff games.

The six-foot-three, 253-pound Graham has appeared in 25 regular-season games and one playoff with Calgary. The Stampeders took the Hamilton native in the fourth round, No. 29 overall, in the 2021 CFL draft out of the University of British Columbia.

He has registered three tackles, nine special-teams tackles and a forced fumble with the Stampeders.