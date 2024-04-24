Skip to main content
Veteran running back Andrew Harris to retire as member of Blue Bombers
Winnipeg
The Canadian Press

Andrew Harris will finish his illustrious CFL career with his hometown team.

Harris, 37, will sign a one-day career Saturday to retire as a member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the CFL team announced Wednesday.

Harris played five CFL seasons with Winnipeg (2016-19, 2021), helping the Bombers win Grey Cups in 2019 and ‘21. He was named both the top Canadian and Grey Cup MVP in the club’s 33-12 championship win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2019.

Harris began his CFL career with the B.C. Lions (2009-15), then ended it with the Toronto Argonauts (2022-23). A four-time Grey Cup champion. Harris will retire as the top-rushing Canadian in league history with 10,380 yards.

Harris also ran for 51 TDs while adding 607 catches for 5,489 yards and 32 touchdowns. A five-time CFL all-star, Harris was named the top Canadian in the 2011 Grey Cup with B.C. and the league’s outstanding Canadian player in 2017.

Harris also helped Toronto win the 2022 Grey Cup, a 24-23 decision over Winnipeg.

Harris was named the head of football operations for the Vancouver Island Raiders junior squad in 2023 and will assume head-coaching duties this season.

