Football

Washington’s NFL team hires Julie Donaldson to oversee its broadcast operation

ASHBURN, Va.
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

In this Dec. 22, 2019, file photo, the logo of Washington's NFL team is seen on FedEx Field.

Mark Tenally/The Associated Press

Washington’s NFL team hired TV reporter, anchor and host Julie Donaldson to oversee its broadcast operation and be a member of a three-person radio booth for games.

Citing NFL Research, the team said Tuesday that Donaldson will be the first woman to be a regular on-air member of an NFL radio broadcast booth. She will not do play-by-play calls but will help choose who does.

Donaldson will be the team’s senior vice-president of media, an announcement that comes less than a week after longtime broadcaster Larry Michael announced he was leaving Washington after 16 years.

A day after his departure was made public, Michael was among the team executives named in a Washington Post report about sexual harassment by club employees.

Donaldson has worked at NBC Sports Washington since 2010. Her resume includes previous TV jobs in Boston, New York and Miami.

