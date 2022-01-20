American Zach Collaros will be under centre this season to help the Winnipeg Blue Bombers chase a third straight Grey Cup title.

The Bombers announced Thursday evening they’ve agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with their starting quarterback, who was the CFL’s outstanding player last season.

Collaros was scheduled to become a free agent next month.

The 6-foot, 222-pound former Cincinnati star will return for a third season with Winnipeg and 10th in the CFL.

Collaros was named the CFL’s outstanding player after leading the league in TD passes (20) and quarterback efficiency (111.0 rating) and finishing second in passing yards (3,185).

Winnipeg (11-3) finished atop the West Division and Collaros was named the MVP of the club’s 33-25 overtime Grey Cup win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Tim Hortons Field.

Collaros threw a 13-yard touchdown strike to Darvin Adams in overtime, then found Rasheed Bailey for the two-point convert. Kyrie Wilson cemented the victory by intercepting Hamilton’s Jeremiah Masoli, whose pass deflected off two Bombers defenders before it got to Wilson.

Collaros is now 17-2 overall in starts for the Bombers dating back to his arrival in 2019. That includes a 33-12 Grey Cup win that year over Hamilton.

Collaros was also named a CFL all-star last season. He’s the first Bombers quarterback to lead the club to consecutive Grey Cup championships since Ken Ploen in 1961-62.

Winnipeg acquired Collaros on Oct. 9, 2019 from the Toronto Argonauts. He led the Bombers to a 4-0 record that year, including its Grey Cup victory.

Collaros began his CFL career with Toronto in 2012 and has appeared in 105 career CFL regular-season games with the Argos, Hamilton, Saskatchewan and Winnipeg. He has amassed a 46-34 record as a starter and has thrown for 20,164 yards and 114 touchdowns with 58 interceptions.