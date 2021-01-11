Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign versatile defensive back Brandon Alexander

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American defensive back Brandon Alexander on a one-year contract extension.
Alexander returns to the Bombers for a fourth season.
The Orlando native was limited to 10 games in 2019 because of injury. He was shifted from halfback to safety, helping the Blue Bombers win the Grey Cup with an interception against Hamilton.
Alexander has 126 tackles, four interceptions and four forced fumbles in three years with Winnipeg.
The Blue Bombers also announced Monday that they added Winnipeg-born receiver Macho Bockru and Canadian defensive tackle Zach Houghron.
Bockru, who finished his U Sports tenure with the University of Manitoba in 2019, was a Canada West all star in his final year after leading the Bisons in receiving yards with 493 on 34 receptions.
Houghron, from Toronto, appeared in 22 games over four years with the Wilfrid Laurier University Golden Hawks. He had two sacks, 7.5 tackles and two pass knockdowns in seven games in 2019.
STAMPS RE-SIGN CANADIAN
The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed Canadian linebacker Fraser Sopik.
A fourth-round selection by the Stampeders in the 2019 CFL draft draft, Sopik played all 18 games for Calgary in his rookie season, recording 13 defensive tackles, 10 special-teams tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and a blocked punt.
The Toronto native was a first-team Ontario University Athletics all-star at Western in his final university season and was named the top defensive player in the Mustangs’ 2017 Vanier Cup victory.
The Stampeders also announce that American running back Brandon Wilds has exercised his right to opt back into his 2021 contract.
REDBLACKS INK PAIR
The Ottawa Redblacks have re-signed American defensive back Sherrod Baltimore and American defensive lineman Danny Mason for 2021.
Baltimore has 91 tackles the past three seasons for Ottawa.
Mason has played 17 games over the past two seasons for the Redblacks, recording 33 defensive tackles.