Winnipeg Blue Bombers release quarterback Chris Streveler

Open this photo in gallery Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler celebrates with the Grey Cup. The Bombers released Streveler on Feb. 3 so he could pursue NFL opportunities. John Woods/The Canadian Press

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers released American quarterback Chris Streveler on Monday so he can pursue NFL opportunities.

Streveler, 25, was scheduled to become a free agent Feb. 11.

Streveler spent the last two seasons with Winnipeg. The native of Crystal Lake, Ill., ran for 726 yards and scored 12 touchdowns in 17 games last season while throwing eight TD passes.

He also ran for 39 yards and a touchdown in Winnipeg’s 33-12 Grey Cup win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, giving the Bombers their first CFL title since 1990.

Riders sign Judge to one-year extension

Cameron Judge is staying put.

The Canadian linebacker signed a one-year contact extension with the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Monday. He was scheduled to become a free agent Feb. 11.

The six-foot-two, 235-pound Montreal native was the West Division’s top Canadian last season. Judge had a career-high 61 tackles, 11 special-teams tackles, five sacks, two interceptions — returning one for a touchdown — and one forced fumble in 17 regular-season games.

Judge has appeared in 38 games over three CFL seasons. A 2017 first-round draft pick out of UCLA, Judge has accumulated 102 tackles, 18 special-teams tackles, seven sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Redblacks re-sign Ward, Leone

The Ottawa Redblacks signed Canadian kicker Lewis Ward and American punter Richie Leone to one-year contract extensions Monday.

Both players were scheduled to become free agents Feb. 11.

Ward hit 43-of-50 field goals last season with Ottawa. He’d made 69 straight attempts before ending the streak in August.

Leone was a CFL all-star last season after averaging 48.8 yards per punt.

Ottawa also hired Steve Walsh as its quarterbacks coach. He spent the last two years in the same job with the Saskatchewan Roughriders after serving as a special assistant with the Toronto Argonauts in 2017.

Following his college career at Miami, Walsh spent 11 seasons in the NFL with Dallas (1989-90), New Orleans (1990-93), Chicago (1994-95), St. Louis (1996), Tampa Bay (1997-98) and Indianapolis (1999).

Argos re-sign offensive lineman Campbell

The Toronto Argonauts re-signed Canadian offensive lineman Jamal Campbell to a three-year contract extension Monday.

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound Toronto native was slated to become a free agent Feb. 11.

Campbell cracked Toronto’s starting lineup last year, appearing in 11 regular-season games at right tackle.

The Argonauts also signed linebacker Jeff Knox Jr. He spent last season with Ottawa after appearing in seven games with the Argos in 2018.

Toronto also released Canadian offensive lineman Ryan Bomben, running back Brandon Burks and defensive backs Qudarius Ford and Jonathan Dowling. Burks, Ford and Dowling are all Americans.

Ticats re-sign defensive back Rico Murray

Rico Murray is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The veteran American defensive back re-signed with the CFL club Monday. Murray was scheduled to become a free agent Feb. 11.

The 32-year-old Murray started all 18 regular-season games last season with Hamilton, registering 50 tackles, one special-teams tackle and two interceptions (one returned for TD). He also played in the Ticats’ two playoff games, including their 33-12 Grey Cup loss to Winnipeg.

Murray has started 102-of-104 career regular-season CFL games with Hamilton (2013-16, 2019), Toronto (2017) and Ottawa (2018). He has also appeared in 13 playoff contests and five Grey Cup games, winning in ‘17.