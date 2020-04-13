 Skip to main content
Football

XFL files for bankruptcy after coronavirus disrupts league’s revival season

The Associated Press
The reborn XFL has filed for bankruptcy after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its return season to be shut down.

The XFL filed for bankruptcy on Monday, likely spelling the end of the second iteration of the league.

The WWE-backed XFL had cancelled the rest of its return season last month because of the coronavirus pandemic. It suspended operations and laid off its employees Friday.

The league said Monday in a news release that it wasn’t insulated “from the harsh economic impacts and uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 crisis.”

“This is a heartbreaking time for many, including our passionate fans, players and staff, and we are thankful to them, our television partners, and the many Americans who rallied to the XFL for the love of football,” the league said in its statement.

The XFL had eight franchises this season and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule. It drew decent TV ratings early on and had deals with ESPN and Fox.

But spring football is a difficult challenge, as the Alliance of American Football found out in 2019, not lasting a full season.

The XFL also played one season in 2001.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

