Football

Zach Collaros practising with first-team offence as Bombers prepare for West semi-final

Judy Owen
WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros hands off to Andrew Harris during a game against the Calgary Stampeders in Winnipeg on Oct. 25, 2019.

John Woods/The Canadian Press

Zach Collaros practised with Winnipeg’s first-team offence Wednesday as the Blue Bombers prepared for the CFL West Division semifinal.

Collaros and Chris Streveler both participated in Wednesday’s practice, but Collaros took all of the first-team reps.

Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea was non-committal when asked if Collaros will start Sunday when Winnipeg visits the Calgary Stampeders.

Still, Collaros said he was going to prepare as though he was the starter and “see how the week progresses.”

Collaros was under centre for Winnipeg’s season-ending 29-28 win over Calgary in Week 20 while Streveler was out with an injured ankle.

