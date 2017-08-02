CFL coaches will be limited to one video review challenge per game under a rule change implemented today by the league.

The CFL announced the rule change in a release, saying it was approved by the league Tuesday night and is effective immediately.

Each team previously had two challenges per game, and a third was earned if a coach was successful with the first two challenges.

Coaches will still need to have a timeout to initiate a challenge, and if their challenge is not successful, they will still lose a timeout.

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in the release that video review in its former state had become an “artificial impediment” to the fan enjoyment.

Report Typo/Error