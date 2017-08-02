Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie speaks during a press conference in Toronto, Wednesday July 5, 2017. (Frank Gunn/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie speaks during a press conference in Toronto, Wednesday July 5, 2017. (Frank Gunn/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

CFL implements new video review rule, limits coaches to one challenge Add to ...

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

CFL coaches will be limited to one video review challenge per game under a rule change implemented today by the league.

The CFL announced the rule change in a release, saying it was approved by the league Tuesday night and is effective immediately.

Each team previously had two challenges per game, and a third was earned if a coach was successful with the first two challenges.

Coaches will still need to have a timeout to initiate a challenge, and if their challenge is not successful, they will still lose a timeout.

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in the release that video review in its former state had become an “artificial impediment” to the fan enjoyment.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

New commissioner says there is ‘room’ for CFL in Toronto (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular