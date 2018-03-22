CFL’s rules committee recommends changes to league board of governors

The CFL's rules committee is recommending that coaches no longer be allowed to challenge illegal contact on a receiver this season.

It will also ask the league's board of governors to accept changes to blindside blocks, expand the definition of spearing and make it illegal for receivers to make low blocks. Darren Hackwood, the CFL's senior director of officiating, said the moves are all aimed at enhancing player safety and improving the flow of game.

"Our commissioner and board of governors have clearly mandated us to focus on promoting and protecting the health of our players," Hackwood said in a statement. "The rules committee has responded by recommending the board approve several measures that would broaden or clarify rules designed to improve safety for players."

The committee is also asking that coaches can no longer challenge illegal contact on a receiver. It also wants the replay official to automatically review "potential touchdowns" – plays where it seems a TD has been scored but were marked down short of the goal-line.

Here's a look at some of the rule changes the committee is asking the board of governors to approve in time for the 2018 season. They include: