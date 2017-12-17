Chiefs rout the turnover-prone Chargers 30-13; Lions stay in playoff picture with victory over Bears

Alex Smith threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns, Kareem Hunt ran for 155 yards and a score, and the Kansas City Chiefs routed the turnover-prone Los Angeles Chargers 30-13 on Saturday night to seize control of the AFC West.

Hunt also had a TD catch for the Chiefs (8-6), whose eighth straight win over the Chargers all but sewed up the division and a spot in the playoffs. The only way Kansas City can squander it is by losing its last two games and the Chargers or Oakland Raiders winning out.

The Chargers (7-7) led 13-10 early in the second half, but Philip Rivers threw three interceptions — two of them to Marcus Peters — and Austin Ekeler coughed up a fumble down the stretch.

That ended their four-game win streak and quite possibly their playoff hopes.

Rivers finished with 221 yards passing and a touchdown, but has thrown 13 interceptions during the Chargers' losing streak to the Chiefs. Melvin Gordon added 78 yards rushing and a score.

LIONS 20, BEARS 10

Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes and avoided mistakes, allowing Detroit to stay in the playoff picture with the victory over Chicago.

Detroit (8-6) has won two straight and needs to close the regular season with two more wins to keep its post-season hopes alive.

The Bears (4-10) have lost six of seven, sealing a third season with double-digit losses in three years under embattled coach John Fox.

Stafford threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to TJ Jones with 6:10 left in the first half after Fox chose to punt on fourth-and-1 from the Chicago 45. He threw an 8-yard pass to Eric Ebron for a 20-3 lead early in the third quarter after Darius Slay's first of two interceptions in the game.

Stafford was 25 of 33 for 237 yards and didn't turn the ball over for the first time since Week 11.

The Lions led 13-0 before Theo Riddick fumbled late in the first half and Chicago took advantage with Mike Nugent's 41-yard field goal 2 seconds before halftime.

Chicago rookie Mitchell Trubisky had season highs in completions (31), attempts (46), yards passing (314) and interceptions (three) including one to safety Quandre Diggs in the end zone early in the fourth.

Trubisky threw a 9-yard TD pass to Benny Cunningham to make it 20-10 with 2:32 left. The Bears got the ball back 25 seconds later on their 6 and moved the ball to the Detroit 25 before Slay's second interception ended their comeback hopes.

