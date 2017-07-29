Duron Carter’s best game with the Saskatchewan Roughriders included a highlight-reel catch and led them to a 38-27 victory over the Toronto Argonauts.

Carter caught two touchdowns and led all receivers with nine receptions and 131 yards as the Riders improved to 2-3. Toronto fell to 3-3.

Carter’s second touchdown of the game, a 14-yard effort early in the fourth quarter, put the Riders ahead (27-24) for good.

Saskatchewan recovered the ensuing onside kick that led to a 44-yard field goal from Tyler Crapigna, one that gave the home team a 30-24 advantage with more than nine minutes remaining in the game.

The Argos had just two possessions beyond that point — one ending with a 12-yard field from Lirim Hajrullah and the other coming with 49 seconds to go and trailing by 11.

Ray staked the Argos to an early 10-0 lead, highlighted by an eight-yard touchdown pass to Llevi Noel.

Kevin Glenn and the Riders offence found some traction in the second quarter after a 22-yard field goal from Crapigna put the home team on the scoreboard (10-3) late in the first quarter.

Glenn followed that scoring drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Naaman Roosevelt that knotted the score at 10-10 with a little more than four minutes remaining in the half.

The teams traded touchdowns to end the half, though both were of the highlight-reel variety.

S.J. Green’s spectacular leaping grab in the end zone between two defenders put the Argos ahead 17-10.

With 61 seconds remaining in the half, Glenn marched the Riders into Toronto territory and connected with Carter for another jaw-dropping catch. That scoring play brought the sellout crowd to its feet and tied the score at 17-17 going into halftime.

Glenn completed 24-of-37 pass attempts for 340 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Cameron Marshall rushed for 110 yards.

Ray finished the game with 330 passing yards and three touchdowns.

The Argos had won five of the past seven meetings with the Riders and were 4-1 in their previous five visits to Regina.

Must-win victories are rare this early in the season, though the road ahead for the Riders is daunting. They’ll travel to Vancouver next week for the first of a home-and-home set against the B.C. Lions. Following that, they’ll take on the West Division-leading Edmonton Eskimos at Commonwealth Stadium.

The Argos will host the Calgary Stampeders on Thursday.

