Kevin Glenn becomes only player to have rights held by all nine CFL teams

Kevin Glenn is now nine-for-nine over his CFL career.

The veteran quarterback signed with the Edmonton Eskimos on Monday. The CFL said that makes Glenn the only player in its history to have had his rights held by all nine franchises.

Glenn, a 17-year CFL veteran, was part of both the Ottawa Redblacks and Toronto Argonauts but never played a game for either franchise. Glenn played on three occasions with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2001-03, 2015, 2017) and twice for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2004-08, 2016).

The 38-year-old Detroit native spent last season with Saskatchewan, passing for 4,038 yards and 25 touchdowns and helping lead the Riders to the East Division final.

Glenn is expected to provide depth at quarterback behind incumbent Mike Reilly, the CFL's outstanding player last season. Glenn has appeared in 268 career games and stands sixth in all-time passing yards (52,867) with 294 career TDs against 207 interceptions.

Glenn has also run for 1,580 yards and 13 TDs on 333 carries.