Former Calgary Stampeders tackle George Hansen has died at age 83.

The Stampeders confirmed Hansen’s death in a release Friday.

Nicknamed “Bulldog,” Hansen played tackle for eight seasons Calgary from 1959 to 1966, suiting up for 123 regular-season games. He also did some kicking for the Stampeders, accounting for a total of 63 points in 1961 and 1962.

Hansen held a front-office role with the Stampeders after his playing career, including roles as assistant general manager and scout. He was with the club when Calgary won the 1971 Grey Cup.

The Calgary native later served as president of the Stampeders alumni association. He was added to the Stampeders Wall of Fame in 1999.

