Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks off the field after suffering an injury in the first half of a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, on Aug. 21, 2017. (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks off the field after suffering an injury in the first half of a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, on Aug. 21, 2017. (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. hurts left leg against Browns Add to ...

Tom Withers

CLEVELAND — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

The New York Giants’ exhibition season has gotten serious.

Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. hurt his left leg during Monday night’s game against Cleveland when he took a legal-but-questionable hit on the knee from Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun.

Beckham, one of the NFL’s best players, caught an 18-yard pass and was coming down on his left leg when he was immediately hit by Boddy-Calhoun’s right shoulder and helmet. The impact flipped Beckham onto his side and his head bounced off the turf.

Beckham popped up, ripped off his helmet and slammed it in frustration. After taking a knee as medical staff ran out to assist him, the outspoken and charismatic Beckham walked off slowly and glared menacingly at Boddy-Calhoun in Cleveland’s defensive huddle.

Beckham spent a few minutes sitting alone on the bench before heading to the locker room. TV cameras captured him dropping to his knees on the floor in the corridor outside New York’s locker room.

The Giants said X-rays on Beckham’s ankle were negative and that he has a sprain. He was also checked and cleared for a concussion.

Beckham returned to the sideline for the start of the third quarter, wearing street clothes with his ankle wrapped.

Also known for his sensational one-handed catches and wild hair styles, Beckham caught 101 passes and scored 10 touchdowns last season. The 24-year-old, who has said he wants to be the league’s highest-paid player, is entering his fourth season. He has 288 career receptions for 4,122 yards and 35 TDs.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Tom Brady talks about his plans to avoid injury as he gets older (The Associated Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular