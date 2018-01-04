 Skip to main content

Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-sign quarterback Jeremiah Masoli

Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Jeremiah Masoli prepares to throw while being pressured by Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman A.C. Leonard during a game in Hamilton, Ont., on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017.

Peter Power/THE CANADIAN PRESS

HAMILTON
The Canadian Press

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed quarterback Jeremiah Masoli, one day after trading Zach Collaros to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Masoli made 10 starts last season and saw action in every game, registering 249 completions on 391 pass attempts for 3,177 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions.

In five seasons with the Ticats, the 29-year-old native of San Francisco has passed for 6,325 yards, rushed for 771 yards and posted 45 touchdowns.

Hamilton finished out of the playoffs last season at 6-12-0.

Moving Collaros to Regina for a second-round draft pick shed salary for the Ticats and added to their stockpile of draft choices.

The Ticats also have former NCAA star QB Johnny Manziel on their negotiation list, with a green light from the CFL to sign him.

