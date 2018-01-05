 Skip to main content

Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-sign wide receiver/kick returner Brandon Banks

Hamilton Tiger-Cats wide receiver Brandon Banks smiles after returning a punt for a touchdown during a CFL game in Hamilton, Ont. on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.

Peter Power/THE CANADIAN PRESS

HAMILTON
The Canadian Press

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-signed wide receiver/kick returner Brandon Banks to a one-year contract Friday.

He had 67 receptions, 1,011 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns over 18 regular-season games last year. Banks also had 38 punt returns for 385 yards and 34 kickoff returns for 624 yards.

"Brandon has been a game changer on special teams and one of the premier playmakers in the Canadian Football League since his arrival in 2013," Ticats head coach June Jones said in a release.

"Last season, he also transformed into an explosive every-down receiver in our offence and we're thrilled to have him back as a starter in 2018."

The five-foot-seven 150-pound American is entering his sixth CFL season, all with the Tiger-Cats.

