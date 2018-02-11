 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Indianapolis Colts hire Frank Reich as new head coach

Indianapolis Colts hire Frank Reich as new head coach

This Dec. 12, 2017 file photo shows Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich during a news conference at the team's training facility in Philadelphia.

Matt Rourke/AP

Michael Marot
INDIANAPOLIS
The Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts have hired Philadelphia Eagles offensive co-ordinator Frank Reich as their new head coach.

Team officials made the announcement Sunday. Reich is expected to be introduced at a news conference Tuesday.

The move comes five days after the Colts announced New England Patriots offensive co-ordinator Josh McDaniels would be their next coach. McDaniels backed out of the deal eight hours later.

Story continues below advertisement

Now, the Colts have hired the man who helped the Eagles outwit McDaniels in last week's Super Bowl.

Reich returns to the franchise where he started his coaching career in 2008.

All roads and rails lead to Philadelphia as fans pour into the city for the Eagles' Super Bowl parade. Organizers prepared for as many as 2 million people. The Associated Press
Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.