Johnny Manziel keeps door to CFL wide open

Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel throws during the first half of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., on Dec. 27, 2015.

Ed Zurga/THE CANADIAN PRESS

The Canadian Press

The CFL remains very much an option for Johnny Manziel.

The former Heisman Trophy winner says if he doesn't get an NFL opportunity this off-season he'll play in Canada in 2018.

Manziel made the comment to reporters after throwing at Texas A&M's pro day at College Station, Texas.

He also threw last weekend at the University of San Diego's pro day.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats own Manziel's CFL rights but have been unable to sign the 25-year-old quarterback.

Manziel starred at Texas A&M and captured the 2012 Heisman Trophy as U.S. college football's top player before being selected in the first round, No. 22 overall, in the 2014 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns.

But Cleveland released Manziel in March 2016 after he posted a 2-6 record as their starter.

