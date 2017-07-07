Kamar Jorden scored a pair of touchdowns as the Calgary Stampeders kept their dominance in Winnipeg alive with a 29-10 victory over the Blue Bombers on Friday.

The Bombers haven’t defeated the Stampeders at home since July 10, 2009. Calgary has won 17 of its last 18 games against Winnipeg, including the last seven in a row since 2015.

Jorden scored on a one-yard run early in the second quarter and grabbed a 21-yard pass in the end zone from Bo Levi Mitchell to start the fourth quarter with a 26-10 lead. It was the fifth-year receiver’s fifth TD of the season.

The Stampeders (2-0-1) scored 16 points off Winnipeg (1-1-0) turnovers in front of 30,165 fans at Investors Group Field.

Calgary linebacker Maleki Harris returned an interception 23 yards for a TD. Rene Paredes hit field goals from 17, 20 and 30 yards, was wide from 44, and booted two converts.

Winnipeg receiver Julian Feoli-Gudino caught a 20-yard TD pass from Matt Nichols and kicker Justin Medlock was good on a 24-yard field goal, extending his career-high streak to 24. He also made one convert.

Bombers defensive back T.J. Heath had a pair of interceptions, including one that nixed a Calgary two-point convert attempt.

Mitchell completed 22 of 34 pass attempts for 332 yards, one TD and two interceptions. Nichols was 27 of 40 for 267 yards, one TD and two interceptions.

Calgary led 3-0 after the first quarter, but Winnipeg had the 10-9 edge at halftime.

The first half featured four turnovers, three by the Bombers, and five attempts by Calgary to score from the one-yard line.

Nichols overthrew L’Damian Washington in the end zone and Stamps defensive back Joshua Bell picked him off and ran out of bounds.

Mitchell was then intercepted by Maurice Leggett, but Leggett was flagged for illegal contact on a receiver. Paredes finished the drive booting the 17-yarder at 13:00 of the first quarter.

Winnipeg’s next possession was a turnover on downs, but Paredes’ field-goal attempt from 44 yards was wide left.

Bombers receiver Ryan Lankford ran the ball out, but then fumbled and Calgary took over at Winnipeg’s 41-yard line.

After running back Jerome Messam got the Stamps to the one-yard line, backup quarterback Andrew Buckley was stuffed. He then threw an incompletion that would have been a turnover on downs if not for Winnipeg being offside.

Buckley and Messam were both stopped and Jorden finally ran across the goal line at 4:42 to make it 9-0. Mitchell’s two-point convert pass was intercepted by Heath.

Heath then snagged his second interception. After a successful coach’s challenge for pass interference, Feoli-Gudino made his TD catch at 8:38 and Medlock’s convert flipped the score 10-9 for the home team.

The Stampeders lost defensive lineman Kashawn Fraser on their first play of the game. Punt returner Tunde Adeleke was also injured in the first half.

After Calgary went ahead 12-10 with Paredes’ 20-yard, Nichols was intercepted by Harris, who ran 23 yards for the TD at 8:56. The convert made it 19-10.

The fourth quarter began with Jorden’s 21-yard TD catch in the end zone 18 seconds in, capping a six-play, 94-yard drive for the 26-10 lead.

Paredes booted his 30-yarder as time expired.

