League-leading Eagles prey on Bears, close in on NFC East division title

Carson Wentz tossed three touchdown passes and the NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles beat the Chicago Bears 31-3 on Sunday for their ninth straight win.

The Eagles (10-1) reduced their magic number to clinch the NFC East to one with their fourth consecutive win by at least 23 points and third in a row by exactly 28. Philadelphia would secure its first division title since 2013 if the Cowboys (5-6) lose or tie Washington on Thursday night.

Wentz had 227 yards passing, LeGarrette Blount ran for 97 yards and Zach Ertz caught 10 passes for 103 yards and one TD.

Story continues below advertisement

The defence dominated rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and the inept Bears (3-8), holding them to zero first downs in the first half and 140 total yards in the game.

Rams shut down Saints

Jared Goff passed for 354 yards and hit Sammy Watkins and rookie Josh Reynolds for touchdowns and the Los Angeles Rams snapped the New Orleans Saints' eight-game winning streak with a 26-20 victory in a meeting of NFC division leaders.NFL scoring leader Greg Zuerlein kicked four field goals for the Rams (8-3), who earned their fifth victory in six games.

For the first time since 2006, this revitalized franchise is guaranteed not to finish the regular season with a losing record.

Los Angeles turned in a gritty defensive effort against the high-scoring Saints (8-3), holding Drew Brees to 246 yards passing – just 96 in the first three quarters – and sacking him three times.

Browns lose 11th

Rookie Joe Mixon ran for a career-high 114 yards in a 30-16 rout over the Browns. The result sent the Browns into December still winless for the second year in a row. The Bengals (5-6) won back-to-back games for the second time this season. They hadn't scored so many points since they won 31-7 at Cleveland on Oct. 1. At 0-11, the Browns are starting to run out of chances for that breakthrough win. Last year, they waited until their 15th game to get their only victory and avoid the second 0-16 season in NFL history.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Falcons rolling

Julio Jones hauled in 12 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns in one of the best games of his career as the Falcons beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-20. The Falcons (7-4) nearly squandered a big lead to a team playing its third game without injured quarterback Jameis Winston.

The Buccaneers (4-7) rebounded from a 27-6 deficit behind backup Ryan Fitzpatrick and drove deep into Atlanta territory after forcing a fumble at the other end of the field.

But Keanu Neal battled down Fitzpatrick's pass on fourth-and-1 at the Atlanta 18 with just over seven minutes remaining and the Falcons drove for a clinching touchdown on Tevin Coleman's 14-yard run with just under two minutes to go. Jones now has three games in his brilliant career with at least 250 yards receiving. He had a career-high 300 yards against Carolina last season and 259 at Green Bay in 2014. No other player in NFL history has more than one game with 250 yards receiving.

Panthers win fourth in a row

Luke Kuechly returned a fumble 34 yards for a touchdown and Kaelin Clay had a 60-yard punt return for a score, capping a stunning swing in the fourth quarter that lifted the Panthers to 35-27 win over the New York Jets. It was the fourth successive victory for the Panthers (8-3), who were trying to keep pace with the first-place Saints in the NFC South.

Story continues below advertisement

Titans crack the Indy curse

The Titans got their first win in 10 tries at Lucas Oil Stadium when DeMarco Murray scored a one-yard TD run with 5:59 left as Tennessee beat the Colts 20-16.

The Titans (7-4) had their first series sweep since 2002. Indy (3-8) has lost three in a row at home, five of its past six over all.

It is one loss away from having the first losing year in Chuck Pagano's six seasons as head coach.

Wilson leads Seahawks

Russell Wilson threw for two scores to give him 150 career passing touchdowns while also running for a short score and the Seattle Seahawks overcame a sloppy start to beat the San Francisco 49ers 24-13. Wilson connected on a 17-yard TD pass to Nick Vannett in the third quarter and a one-yarder early in the fourth to Jimmy Graham, whose 16 TD receptions passed Jerramy Stevens for most by a Seattle tight end. Wilson completed 20 of 34 passes for 228 yards and moved past Joe Flacco to become the QB with the most wins in his first six seasons with 63 victories.

Raiders take fight-filled game

Derek Carr threw two TD passes after losing starting receiver Michael Crabtree to an ejection for his role in a brawl and the Raiders spoiled Paxton Lynch's first start of the season with a 21-14 victory over the Denver Broncos. The story going into the game was about the upheaval for the two teams after Denver (3-8) fired offensive co-ordinator Mike McCoy and made another QB change and Oakland (5-6) fired defensive co-ordinator Ken Norton Jr. But the fight between Crabtree and cornerback Aqib Talib that led to three ejections ended up overshadowing the recent disarray, even as the Raiders recorded their long-awaited first interception of the season in their first game under defensive play-caller John Pagano. The Broncos lost seven games in a row for the first time in 50 years.

Anthem update

Oakland running back Marshawn Lynch sat as usual during the anthem, one of 23 NFL players who protested during afternoon games. On the other side of the bay, defensive end Michael Bennett and eight Seahawks teammates sat through the anthem at San Francisco, while offensive tackle Duane Brown and defensive end Branden Jackson were kneeling next to them. On the other sideline, 49ers Eli Harold, Eric Reid and Marquise Goodwin also kneeled. Rams LB Robert Quinn raised his fist during the anthem in Los Angeles. Seven NFL players were seen protesting during the anthems at the early afternoon games.