Mark Trestman saw Dave Dickenson’s coaching potential 10 years ago

Marc Trestman recognized Dave Dickenson's coaching potential 10 years ago.

The two will square off Sunday in the Grey Cup game when Toronto faces Calgary at TD Place. Trestman will complete his first season as the Argonauts head coach while Dickenson is in his second year as the Stampeders' head man.

Shortly after Dickenson was released by the B.C. Lions in November 2007, Trestman approached the veteran quarterback about becoming part of his coaching staff with the Montreal Alouettes.

Story continues below advertisement

Dickenson declined because he still wanted to continue playing. He spent the 2008 season with Calgary before becoming the club's running backs coach in '09.

Trestman spent five seasons as Montreal's head coach from 2008 to 2012, reaching the Grey Cup three times and winning twice before leaving to become the Chicago Bears head coach.

Dickenson was promoted to offensive co-ordinator with Calgary in 2011 before replacing John Hufnagel as head coach in 2016.