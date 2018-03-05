Maurice ‘Moe the Toe’ Racine won four Grey Cups

CFL great Maurice Racine has died at the age of 80, the Ottawa Redblacks have announced.

Mr. Racine won four Grey Cup championships with the Ottawa Rough Riders in the 1960s and 70s. Inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2014, the Cornwall, Ont., native played 17 seasons for the Rough Riders as both an offensive lineman and kicker – earning the nickname "Moe the Toe."

"Maurice was an Ottawa football hero," said John Ruddy, the Ottawa Redblacks' governor. "His love of the game and commitment to it are borne out by his longevity, his Grey Cup rings and the many friends he made in football and our community. On behalf of the Redblacks, I'd like to express our sincere condolences to the Racine family and everyone whose lives were touched by Moe. He was a good guy and he'll be missed."

Mr. Racine holds the Ottawa Rough Riders' team records for most regular season games played (201), most playoff games played (36) and most Grey Cup games played (5).

He began his association with the Ottawa franchise as a water boy in the early 1950s, before growing into the 6-foot-4 frame that would carry him and the team to glory in the sixties and seventies, according to the CFL.

The first of Mr. Racine's four Grey Cup victories with the team took place on Nov. 26, 1960, when they defeated the Edmonton Eskimos 16-6 at Empire Stadium, in Vancouver. The next victory came when they defeated the Calgary Stampeders 24-21 at CNE Stadium, Toronto, on Nov. 30, 1968. The following year, Mr. Racine was on the Ottawa Rough Riders' injured list when they defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Nov. 30, at Montreal's Autostade. Mr. Racine was still with the Rough Riders when they defeated the Eskimos 22-18 at CNE Stadium, in Toronto, on Nov. 25, 1973.

Mr. Racine won a CFL Eastern Conference scoring championship in 1966 with 71 points and only missed nine games during his 17 seasons as an offensive guard and kicker.

Mr. Racine's No. 62 was retired by the Rough Riders in 1974 and reretired by the Redblacks when they entered the CFL in 2014.