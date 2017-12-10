NFL Week 14: Bills stay in playoff hunt with snowy win over Colts, Packers keep Browns winless

LeSean McCoy scored on a 21-yard run with 1:33 left in overtime to secure the Buffalo Bills' 13-7 win over the Indianapolis Colts in a wintery, white-out setting best suited for snow shoes and sled dogs.

McCoy finished with 156 yards rushing on a slick, snow-covered field.

The Bills' sideline erupted after McCoy's touchdown, with numerous players running on to the field to either make snow angels or engage in celebratory snowball fights.

Buffalo (7-6) stayed alive in the AFC playoff picture, while the Colts (3-10) were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.

Early in the third quarter, fans were even treated to a rare metrological event of "thunder snow," as lightning flashed over the stadium. The game was not stopped.

Packers 27, Browns 21

Brett Hundley threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams in overtime as the Packers rallied from a two-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter. Cleveland fell to 0-13 and made too many crucial mistakes to break into the win column.

The Packers (7-6) won in overtime for the second straight week – and third time this season. The Packers have stayed alive in the playoff race without Aaron Rodgers, who has been out since Oct. 15 with a broken collarbone, but is expected to play next Sunday.

Chiefs 26, Raiders 15

Kareem Hunt ran for 116 yards and a touchdown and the Chiefs shut down Derek Carr and his offence to snap a four-game losing streak. The suddenly stingy Chiefs (7-6) also made a big statement in the crowded AFC West race. Alex Smith threw for 268 yards and Charcandrick West had a touchdown run for the Chiefs, who held the Raiders without points until Marshawn Lynch's 22-yard run with 8:51 to go.

Cowboys 30, Giants 10

Dak Prescott threw three touchdown passes and the desperate Cowboys spoiled Steve Spagnuolo's debut as interim coach, as well as the return of quarterback Eli Manning to the Giants' starting lineup.

Prescott threw a go-ahead 20-yard score to tight end Jason Witten with 7:38 to play. Rod Smith scored on an 81-yard pass play with 4:08 left and added a 15-yard scoring run a little more than a minute later after an interception by Sean Lee.

Prescott, who was 20 of 30 for 332 yards, also threw a 50-yard scoring pass to Dez Bryant as the Cowboys (7-6) stayed in the playoff hunt with three games left in the regular season. New York fell to 2-11.

Lions 24, Buccaneers 21

Matthew Stafford passed for 381 yards with an injured throwing hand and set up Matt Prater for a 46-yard field goal in the closing seconds.

Stafford made his 109th consecutive start despite being limited in practice after his right hand was stepped on during the previous week at Baltimore. Tampa Bay has lost eight of 10 following a 2-1 start.

49ers 26, Texans 16

Jimmy Garoppolo threw for a career-high 334 yards and a touchdown to help the 49ers to their second straight win.

Garoppolo again showed that he could be the answer for the 49ers (3-10) at quarterback, going 20 of 33 in his second start for the team.

Bear 33, Bengals 7

Rookie Mitchell Trubisky threw for a touchdown and ran for another in his best showing yet and the Bears ended a five-game losing streak with their most lopsided victory in five years. Jordan Howard ran for 147 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Bears (4-9) dominated a matchup of the NFL's worst offences. Their rookie quarterback took full advantage of an injury-depleted defence, completing a season-high 25 passes out of 32 attempts for 271 yards.

Broncos 23, Jets 0

The Broncos snapped their longest losing streak since joining the NFL in 1970 with a 23-0 shutout of the New York Jets on Sunday thanks to wide receiver Demaryius Thomas's big game and a return of Denver's stingy defence.

Trevor Siemian threw for 200 yards and his favourite target was Thomas, who caught eight passes for 93 yards and a TD as the Broncos (4-9) avoided tying their franchise futility record of nine consecutive losses set way back in 1967.

Cardinals 12, Titans 7

Phil Dawson kicked four second-half field goals and the Arizona Cardinals shut down Tennessee's offence nearly all day in a victory over the Titans, who had entered the game leading the AFC South. Dawson connected from 47, 23, 32 and 35 yards and missed from 40 for the Cardinals (6-7), whose victory came two weeks after they beat then-AFC South leader Jacksonville on the same field.

Chargers 30, Washington 13

Philip Rivers passed for 319 yards and two touchdowns and Los Angeles continued its ferocious playoff push with its fourth straight victory. Tyrell Williams caught a 75-yard touchdown pass and Hunter Henry had another scoring grab for the Chargers (7-6), who have won seven of nine after an 0-4 start to their relocation season. Washington falls to 5-8.

Jaguars 30, Seahawks 24

Blake Bortles threw two perfect passes for touchdowns, Jaydon Mickens set up another score with a 72-yard punt return and Jacksonville beat Seattle. The Jaguars (9-4) intercepted three passes by Russell Wilson, including two on deep balls, and won for the sixth time in their past seven games. This victory, coupled with Tennessee's loss at Arizona, moved Jacksonville atop the AFC South. The Seahawks slip to 8-5.

Anthem update

The Associated Press has counted at least 16 NFL players protesting during the national anthem in Week 14. After five players protested during the early games, the count jumped with the late afternoon games. Chargers left tackle Russell Okung raised his fist as he does every game before kickoff against Washington. In Arizona, Titan wide receiver Rishard Matthews stayed off the field during the anthem and then joined his teammates on the sideline once it ended. Titans linebacker Nate Palmer raised a fist and looked to the sky during the anthem. Rams linebacker Robert Quinn held up his right fist for most of the anthem. Punter Johnny Hekker had his arm around Quinn in support. At least seven Seattle Seahawks players sat or knelt for the national anthem in Jacksonville. The group included defensive linemen Michael Bennett, Sheldon Richardson, Frank Clark, Quinton Jefferson, Marcus Smith and Branden Jackson, and offensive lineman Duane Brown. All seven have sat or knelt previously.