The Ottawa Redblacks signed receiver/returner Quincy McDuffie to a two-year deal Tuesday.

McDuffie, 26, led the CFL in kickoff return average (27.7 yards) last season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and also registered two TDs. He also had 23 catches for 241 yards and a touchdown.

Winnipeg released McDuffie after the 2016 season so he could sign with the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. He was released June 2.

“Quincy is a dynamic punt and kick-off returner and receiver who will add new dimensions to what we do both on special teams and on offence,” Ottawa GM Marcel Desjardins said in a statement.

Ottawa hosts Winnipeg on Friday night.

