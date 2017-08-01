Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Quincy McDuffie returns a punt for a touchdown against Brian Jones and the Toronto Argonauts in Winnipeg on Saturday, September 17, 2016. (John Woods/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Quincy McDuffie returns a punt for a touchdown against Brian Jones and the Toronto Argonauts in Winnipeg on Saturday, September 17, 2016. (John Woods/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Ottawa Redblacks sign veteran kick returner Quincy McDuffie Add to ...

OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The Ottawa Redblacks signed receiver/returner Quincy McDuffie to a two-year deal Tuesday.

McDuffie, 26, led the CFL in kickoff return average (27.7 yards) last season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and also registered two TDs. He also had 23 catches for 241 yards and a touchdown.

Winnipeg released McDuffie after the 2016 season so he could sign with the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. He was released June 2.

“Quincy is a dynamic punt and kick-off returner and receiver who will add new dimensions to what we do both on special teams and on offence,” Ottawa GM Marcel Desjardins said in a statement.

Ottawa hosts Winnipeg on Friday night.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

New commissioner says there is ‘room’ for CFL in Toronto (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular