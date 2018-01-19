 Skip to main content

Patriots tight-lipped on Tom Brady’s hand injury

New England Patriots quarterbacks Brian Hoyer, left, and Tom Brady, center, stand with head coach Bill Belichick, right, during a practice on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass.

Steven Senne/AP

Reuters

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick refused to answer questions about the status of quarterback Tom Brady's injured hand ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 40-year-old's status is a key question ahead of a game that will determine which team advances to the Super Bowl on Feb. 4 but Belichick deflected all questions regarding Brady.

"We gave out the injury report yesterday, we'll update it today," Belichick told a news conference on Friday.

Media reports say that Brady injured his right hand when a team mate ran into him at Wednesday's practice. While the injury is not considered serious, the five-times Super Bowl champion did not practice on Thursday and cancelled his media availability.

Belichick was even less forthcoming when asked if Brady would be a game-time decision, saying only: "Today is Friday."

Brady has appeared on the defending champion Patriots' injury report since late in the regular season but has not missed a game due to injury since 2008.

"We're going to continue to get ready for Jacksonville all the way through until game time," said Belichick.

