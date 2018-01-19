Patriots tight-lipped on Tom Brady’s hand injury

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick refused to answer questions about the status of quarterback Tom Brady's injured hand ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 40-year-old's status is a key question ahead of a game that will determine which team advances to the Super Bowl on Feb. 4 but Belichick deflected all questions regarding Brady.

"We gave out the injury report yesterday, we'll update it today," Belichick told a news conference on Friday.

Media reports say that Brady injured his right hand when a team mate ran into him at Wednesday's practice. While the injury is not considered serious, the five-times Super Bowl champion did not practice on Thursday and cancelled his media availability.

Belichick was even less forthcoming when asked if Brady would be a game-time decision, saying only: "Today is Friday."

Brady has appeared on the defending champion Patriots' injury report since late in the regular season but has not missed a game due to injury since 2008.

"We're going to continue to get ready for Jacksonville all the way through until game time," said Belichick.

Brady said a bit contentiously only "We'll see" at a news conference Friday when asked whether he would play Sunday.

The quarterback wore red gloves and responded to several other questions about how much he practiced or how he sustained the injury by saying "I'm not talking about that."

Brady was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. He sat out practice Thursday and wore a glove on his injured hand. He usually only wears a glove on his non-throwing hand.

Brady appeared on the Patriots' weekly injury report several times during the latter half of this season with injuries to both his Achilles tendon and his left shoulder.

The four-time Super Bowl MVP has never missed a playoff start during his 18-year career.

With files from The Associated Press