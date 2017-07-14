Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Fans walk in the concourse level at Investors Group Field in Winnipeg, Wednesday, June 12, 2013. (Trevor Hagan/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
WINNIPEG — The Canadian Press

A penalty flag cost the Toronto Argonauts a touchdown on Thursday night in Winnipeg.

It also cost a Blue Bombers fan a $1-million prize.

Karen Kuldys of Winnipeg was the contestant for a Safeway/Sobeys $1-million touchdown promotion, needing two kick returns for touchdowns in the CFL game to win the grand prize.

Ryan Lankford ran back a 105-yard kick return for a touchdown on the first play of the game to get her halfway there.

Toronto’s Martese Jackson then ran a 109-yard kick return for a touchdown in the second quarter that should have sealed the deal for Kuldys, but a flag for an illegal block in the back by Toronto’s Llevi Noel negated the touchdown.

It didn’t take long for a “#WhatAboutKaren” hashtag to begin trending on Twitter in Canada, with many fans saying the referees had made a bad call and that Kuldys should get the $1-million.

But Kuldys didn’t leave empty-handed. She won a home theatre package worth $25,000 thanks to Lankford’s touchdown 14 seconds into the game.

The Blue Bombers went on to beat the Argonauts 33-25.

