Rachel Notley runs in Argos jersey to settle Grey Cup bet

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has made good on her Grey Cup bet with Ontario counterpart Kathleen Wynne.

Notley went for an early morning run in Edmonton wearing the famous Double Blue of the new CFL champions.

Notley and Wynne, who both like to jog, made a bet to run in the enemy jersey depending on the outcome of last weekend's Grey Cup.

The Toronto Argonauts won the championship, rallying late in the fourth quarter to beat the Calgary Stampeders 27-24.

It was also week of crow-eating for Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

Earlier this week, Nenshi clad in a white Argos jersey, read a poem composed by Toronto Mayor John Tory aloud before Calgary city council extolling the glory of the CFL's Boatmen and the city they call home.