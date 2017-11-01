Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Mike Reilly throws a pass against the Montreal Alouettes in Montreal, Monday, October 9, 2017. (Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Reilly, Ray named as finalists for CFL;s outstanding player award

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Quarterbacks Mike Reilly and Ricky Ray, the league’s top two passers, were named team finalists for the CFL’s outstanding player award.

Reilly was the Edmonton Eskimos’ nominee while Ray earned the nod unanimously as the Toronto Argonauts representative in voting conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and eight CFL head coaches.

The other nominees include linebackers Alex Singleton of Calgary, Solomon Elimimian of B.C., Kyries Hebert of Montreal and Larry Dean of Hamilton, Winnipeg quarterback Matt Nichols, Saskatchewan receiver/cornerback Duron Carter and Ottawa receiver Greg Ellingson.

In 2014, Elimimian became the first pure defensive player to capture the CFL’s outstanding player award.

Singleton earned the most nominations with three (top player, defensive player and Canadian).

The division finalists will be announced next Wednesday.

