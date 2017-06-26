Running back Roy Finch of the Calgary Stampeders has been suspended two games for violating the CFL’s drug policy.

The CFL announced Monday that Finch tested positive for a banned substance (D-amphetamine).

“I made a mistake and I accept full responsibility,” Finch said in a statement. “I want to make it clear that there was absolutely no intent on my part to cheat as I was taking the medication to treat attention-deficit disorder.

“At the same time, I know that I’m responsible for what goes into my body and I should have asked more questions. I apologize to the fans, the coaches and my teammates for the embarrassment I have caused.”

Players receive a two-game suspension for a first doping violation.

A second offence results in a nine-game suspension. The penalty is a year-long suspension for a third violation with a fourth resulting in a lifetime ban.

While Finch can’t play in Calgary’s next two games, it’s up to the club to determine if he’ll be allowed to practise and attend team meetings while suspended.

“The Calgary Stampeders were very disappointed to learn about Roy’s violation of the policy on drugs,” said John Hufnagel, Calgary’s president/GM. “We understand the medication taken by Roy was to treat a legitimate medical condition however, by failing to follow procedure and obtain a therapeutic-use exception, Roy is subject to this penalty.

“While I believe this was an honest mistake on Roy’s part, it was a mistake nevertheless and it’s important that he and all players learn from this episode.”

