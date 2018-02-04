Eagles soar past Patriots to win first Super Bowl title

The oldest quarterback to start a Super Bowl and a Cinderella quarterback combined for an NFL championship game for the ages.

This time, 40-year-old Tom Brady ran out of miracles for the New England Patriots and Nick Foles, almost out of football two years ago and the Philadelphia Eagles' backup just weeks ago, powered his team to a 41-33 win Sunday night in Minneapolis.

The end came for Brady and the Patriots when he was sacked for the first time in the game with two minutes and three seconds left in the fourth quarter and fumbled away the football. The Eagles turned that into a field goal and Brady was unable to continue the magic and his last gasp, a long Hail Mary throw, fell incomplete as the game ended.

But Brady vowed he will be back to try again.

"Yeah, you're going to see me playing football next year. I don't envision not playing," Brady told Westwood One radio on Sunday.

The Philadelphia Eagles upset the New England Patriots for their first Super Bowl title with a 41-33 victory. Reuters

The Eagles and Patriots combined for the most offensive yards in Super Bowl history – 1,151. Most of that came from Brady, as he completed 28 of 48 passes for 505 yards, the most yards in a Super Bowl. Foles, though, was efficient when he needed to be. He completed 23 of 43 passes for 373 yards and matched Brady in touchdown passes with three to be voted the game's most-valuable player.

Not bad for a guy who almost walked away from the game before the 2016 season. Foles, 29, was drafted by the Eagles and led them into the 2013 playoffs but his career went downhill from there. He bounced to the St. Louis Rams for one unhappy season in 2015 and thought hard about quitting.

He didn't, though, and served as Alex Smith's backup in 2016 with the Kansas City Chiefs. He then returned to Philadelphia this season to back up budding superstar Carson Wentz.

But when Wentz was lost in week 14 of the regular season to a knee injury, seemingly taking the Eagles' Super Bowl hopes with him, Foles stepped in. He played the best football of his career and led the team into the playoffs and then to the Eagles' first Super Bowl win.

"I felt calm," Foles said on NBC after the game. "We have such a great group of guys, a great coaching staff, we felt confident coming in."

The 52nd Super Bowl was easily the most consistently exciting one in NFL history. After a wild first half, the teams took turns with touchdown punches. Brady led the Pats to their first lead of the game at 5:38 of the fourth quarter when he followed a scoring strike to Chris Hogan with another a few minutes later to Rob Gronkowski, the tight end's second touchdown of the half.

But Foles and the Eagles bounced back when he tossed an 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end Zach Ertz that survived a video review when the ball popped loose as he hit the ground. That gave Philadelphia a 38-33 lead and when the crucial turnover produced a 46-yard field goal by Jake Elliott with 1:06 left in the fourth quarter that stretched the Eagles lead to eight points it was enough for the win.

The first half had enough entertainment for a good three Super Bowls – big plays, trick plays, one of which went for a key Eagles touchdown, and a brutal helmet-to- helmet hit that was not penalized and saw Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks lost for the rest of the game.

Foles threw for one touchdown and then caught a scoring pass himself in the first half as the Eagles took a 22-12 lead. He became the first quarterback to throw for a major and catch one in the Super Bowl. The latter play also one-upped Brady when it came to trick plays.

The Patriots tried their trick play early in the second quarter, just after Eagles defensive back Malcolm Jenkins drilled Cooks on the head and knocked him from the game with the Eagles holding a 9-3 lead. Despite the fact it was a helmet-to-helmet hit, there was no penalty on the play because Cooks had already caught the ball and was running when he was hit. Under NFL rules, since Cooks was running and not in the act of catching the ball, it was a legal hit.

Three plays later, with the Patriots on third down and five at the Philadelphia 35-yard line, the Pats ran a reverse with Amendola taking the ball. Amendola pulled up and lofted a pass to Brady, who took off downfield after making the first handoff.

Amendola's pass was not perfect but it was on-target. However, Brady could not hang on to the ball and it fell incomplete. The Pats gambled on fourth down and Brady's pass to Gronkowski was incomplete, giving the Eagles the ball at their own 35-yard line.

Foles marched the Eagles 65 yards downfield in six plays. The drive was capped by running back LeGarrette Blount, a former Patriot, who ran 21 yards up the middle for a touchdown that gave Philadelphia a 15-3 lead.

Foles closed the first half in spectacular fashion as the Eagles showed up the Patriots with their own special play. The Eagles took the ball to the New England one-yard line and when they wound up on fourth down, head coach Doug Pederson surprised everyone not only by going for the touchdown but by calling a trick play.

The ball was snapped directly to running back Corey Clement, who flipped it to tight end Trey Burton as Foles slipped into the end zone. Burton, who just happened to be a quarterback at the University of Florida, fired the ball to Foles for a touchdown and the Eagles took a 22-12 lead to the dressing room at the half.

While Pederson's call was certainly a gutsy one in that situation, it was not completely unusual for the Eagles. They were first in the NFL in the regular season in third-down conversions by making 17 of 26 attempts.

"We had just gone all the way downfield and I wasn't going to stop," Pederson told NBC at the half. "I wasn't going to let our guys stop at the one-yard line. It's a play we've been working on the last couple weeks and our guys executed brilliantly."

While Brady finished the first half with 276 yards passing, he did not have an easy time of it. A lot of those yards came on a handful of big plays and he was knocked around regularly by the Eagles defence, although they did not manage a sack through three quarters.

Another oddity in the first half was that kickers Stephen Gostkowski of the Patriots and the Eagles' Jake Elliott both missed extra-point attempts. That was a first in NFL playoff history according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The Eagles' other touchdown came on a 34-yard pass from Foles to Alshon Jeffery. The Patriots' first-half touchdown came on a 26-yard run by James White.

New England came back quickly in the third quarter as Brady hit Gronkowski for four completions on one drive, including a five-yard touchdown strike. That cut the Eagles' lead to 22-19 but they came right back. Foles hit Clement, the third-down back who had a tremendous game, for a 22-yard strike that put Philadelphia ahead 29-19.