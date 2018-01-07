 Skip to main content

Tiger-Cats buy more time to negotiate with quarterback Johnny Manziel

In this Nov. 10, 2012 file photo, Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) celebrates after a review proves an Aggie touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Gary Cosby Jr./AP

HAMILTON
The Canadian Press

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have bought themselves more time to negotiate with former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel.

The CFL team issued a one-paragraph statement on Sunday afternoon to confirm an offer was made to the former Heisman Trophy winner. By doing so, the Tiger-Cats maintained his rights and prevented him from becoming a free agent.

"As per the negotiation list process, Johnny Manziel and his agent recently notified the Tiger-Cats that they had activated the 10-day window during which the Tiger-Cats must offer him a contract or lose his negotiation list rights," the statement said. "That window closed today and we can confirm that we made an offer to Manziel, and that his rights will remain on our negotiation list while discussions with he and his agent continue. We will have no further comment."

By making an offer to Manziel, he remains on the Ticats' negotiation list for another year.

The 25-year-old American captured the Heisman Trophy in 2012 and was selected with the 22nd overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns. After posting a 2-6 record as the Browns' starter, Manziel was released in March 2016 and has been out of football since.

The Tiger-Cats re-signed quarterback Jeremiah Masoli last Thursday, one day after trading Zach Collaros to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Hamilton (6-12) finished third in the East Division last year and missed the playoffs.

