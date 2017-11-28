Argos Grey Cup rally in Toronto set for today

A rally for the 105th Grey Cup champion Argonauts is set for today in front of Toronto City Hall.
Fans are encouraged to arrive at Nathan Phillips Square at least 15 minutes before the noon rally so they can greet the Argos when they arrive with the Grey Cup.
The Argonauts completed a remarkable worst-to-first turnaround with a 27-24 comeback victory over the Calgary Stampeders in Ottawa on Sunday night, capturing the franchise's CFL-leading 17th Grey Cup championship.
After a celebration that lasted into the wee hours in the nation's capital, a group of bleary-eyed Argonauts arrived home Monday morning with the championship trophy in tow.
After missing the playoffs last year with a 5-13 record, Toronto finished the regular season with a pedestrian 9-9 mark, but it was still good enough for first place in the weak East Division.
The Argonauts had a first-round bye before dispatching the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the division final and then topping the favoured Stampeders to win the Grey Cup.
It was Toronto's first Grey Cup win since taking the 2012 title with a 35-22 win over Calgary at Rogers Centre.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨