Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

CFL players in four position groups must wear Guardian Caps, which are a soft-shell helmet covers designed to reduce impact, in training camp and padded practices this season. Fans won't see the caps in games, but the lumpy helmet covers make players' heads look extra big on the practice field.

The Canadian Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos