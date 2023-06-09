CFL players adjust to protective helmet caps
CFL players in four position groups must wear Guardian Caps, which are a soft-shell helmet covers designed to reduce impact, in training camp and padded practices this season. Fans won't see the caps in games, but the lumpy helmet covers make players' heads look extra big on the practice field.
The Canadian Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos