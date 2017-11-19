Vikings quarterback Case Keenum reminds everyone of his worth

Case Keenum sure took it to his old team.

He gave the Minnesota Vikings another reminder of his ability for good measure, with his status as the starting quarterback still not secure.

Latavius Murray rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns, Adam Thielen turned a short catch into a 65-yard score and the Vikings smothered the NFL's highest-scoring offence in a 24-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Keenum completed 27 of 38 passes for 280 yards and no turnovers against the team that benched him last season for No. 1 overall draft pick Jared Goff. He guided the Vikings (8-2) to their sixth successive victory in a matchup of division leaders.

"I'm not at my best if I'm using a percentage of my mind in worry about other things," he said, "so I shut that out and I come out to play."

For another week, Keenum kept the Teddy Bridgewater talk on the backburner.

"It's going to be hard to yank him out of there right now," coach Mike Zimmer said. "I still have really high hopes for Teddy, and a lot of things happen throughout the course of the season, so we'll just see how it goes."

Minnesota's defence started the second half by forcing four punts in a row by the Rams (7-3), whose four-game winning streak in which they scored 144 points was finished in lopsided fashion. The Rams entered the week with a league-best third-down conversion rate of 46.7 per cent. They were just 3-for-11 against the Vikings.

"Football is really simple: You line up the man in front of you. You beat him," said Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen, who returned from a foot injury, but had his eight-game sack streak stopped.

The Los Angeles defence was trampled in the second half for 288 yards, and Keenum went without a sack for the sixth game this season. Thielen handed him the longest touchdown pass of his career, by turning a simple curl route early in the fourth quarter into a game-breaking score after spinning past Rams cornerback Dominique Hatfield. Injuries took two of their top three cornerbacks out of the game for the second half.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

"We talk about it every single week that you've got to be ready to go, because it is a very humbling league," Rams coach Sean McVay said, "and I felt we got humbled today by a very good team."

Thielen finished with 123 yards on six receptions, giving him 916 yards this season. The only player in Vikings history to reach 900 yards receiving by the 10-game mark was Randy Moss, who did it in 2000 and 2003.

Vikings safety Anthony Harris, starting for the injured Andrew Sendejo, single-handedly turned the momentum of the game by stripping the ball from Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp at the one-yard line and recovering the fumble with 4:03 remaining in the second quarter. The game was tied 7-7 at the time. Harris led the Vikings with seven tackles and broke up a pass, too.