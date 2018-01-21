For Novak Djokovic, it’s no more Mr. Really Nice Guy

Shortly before he left tennis last summer for an extended convalescence, Novak Djokovic was dealt the lowest blow a contemporary commentator can aim at a top athlete.

"The person that comes to mind immediately with Novak is not a tennis player. It's actually a golfer: Tiger Woods," John McEnroe said during BBC's Wimbledon coverage. "… [Woods] had the issues with his wife, and then he seemed to go completely off the rails and has never been even close to being the same player."

Where it was once thought unseemly to make speculative connections between a pro's private life and his performance, that's become a go-to move in the internet age.

Can't win the big one? Clearly, his girlfriend/mother/dog must hate him.

A violent rhetorical hiding was in order, but Djokovic could not muster a counterattack – on or off the court.

"John has a complete right to say … anybody, really, in the world has a right to say what they want, and I respect that right," Djokovic said.

Djokovic's crisis of tennis confidence had been under way for a year by then, but that capitulation was the point at which you knew he was done. He'd given up.

A few days later, Djokovic retired from a quarter-final match, said his elbow had been nagging him for 18 months and wandered away from tennis.

Djokovic was at that moment 30 years old. He'd already made more prize money than any player in history – in excess of $100-million (U.S.).

Like a few golfers, tennis players and car racers, his marketing allure could probably survive retirement. He doesn't need to play tennis to appear on Seiko or Lacoste billboards.

You didn't expect Djokovic to do a Bjorn Borg – grow sick of it all and leave for good – but you also wouldn't have been surprised. Once your bank balance has ticked into nine figures, who needs it?

Apparently, Djokovic does.

He has returned after a six-month layoff in Australia. If he doesn't yet look his best, that's only because Djokovic at the peak of his powers was very close to the greatest anyone has ever been on a court. But he does appear to be back in the same neighbourhood.

More than the tennis, it's the man who seems to have undergone a philosophic change.

The old Djokovic spoke as though he'd just finished a book he'd bought at the airport and was dying to tell you about it. The gluten-free mania, the power-of-positive-thinking bumpf, the reflexive need to communicate in self-help aphorisms. I imagine that in his native Serbian, that Djokovic sounded a lot like a Rupi Kaur poem being read aloud.

Where his closest contemporaries treat the attention they receive with benign indifference (Roger Federer), bemusement (Rafael Nadal) or resentment (Andy Murray), Djokovic requires the spotlight. He visibly expands under questioning.

This is not simply a matter of adulation, which all athletes expect naturally. Djokovic is unusual in that he is happiest when he is in direct contact with people, being listened to by them.

Maybe that's why he let McEnroe's well-below-the-belt pop go unchallenged – because it put him back in the conversation.

In the past, he was careful not to be provocative. He had a slick way of eliding tough subjects and, though charming in person, was rarely quotable.

Nice. That would have been the best way to describe him – a nice guy.

The new Djokovic is still nice, but less so. He's prickly now. He looks like he wants to start a fight.

Days ahead of the Australian Open, a story in the British press cited Djokovic as the leader of a nascent player revolt. According to that reporting, Djokovic pitched the idea of starting a breakaway tour and/or boycotting majors if tournament purses were not markedly increased.

It's not Cesar Chavez shouting from the bed of a pickup truck, but I suppose the new fashion for class war was going to turn 1-per-centers into Reds at some point.

Once in Melbourne, Djokovic walked back those stories, calling them "a little bit exaggerated." But he didn't disavow them altogether.

Then the heat became an issue. Other players complained. After winning a match in 40 C temperatures, Djokovic went further.

"Our sport has become an industry," he said. "It's more a business than a sport. At times, I don't like that."

It's not often that you hear a guy who moved to Monte Carlo for tax reasons pulling from the Karl Marx playbook, and this is the reason.

Of course, it's a business. That's why you get a cheque at the end of it. If you'd like it to be purely a sport, I encourage you to do it in the park for free. In that milieu, you can take all the cooling breaks you'd like.

Which is not to say the conversation should not be had. Just that it might require to be refined from the current 'How dare they? Now fetch me an Evian.' At the very least, Djokovic's conversion to a very light brand of socialism is fun to watch. If someone ever gives him a copy of All That Is Solid Melts Into Air, he might truly be dangerous.

Whether he can likewise on the court remains an open question. Djokovic is currently on course to face Federer in the Australian semi-final. If he gets there, it would be the furthest he's gone in a Slam since the 2016 U.S. Open.

That Djokovic has been missed. Without him, men's tennis has time travelled back to 2005. He's the missing bridge between the old and new guards.

But this other Djokovic, the No. 1-calibre men's player whittling away at the sport's cozy monopoly, is an even more interesting addition to the game.