For the Leafs, the less time spent playing away games, the better

When it comes to trips, the Toronto Maple Leafs prefer them to be short.

On the whole, the Leafs' 7-4-1 road record this season – tied for fifth in the NHL in points away from home – is good.

But that is only if the trip is two games or fewer. Anything longer means trouble.

Six of the Leafs' road wins came on those short trips. On their lone extended trip, the Leafs went 1-3 earlier this month on a visit to California and St. Louis.

Combine that with their spotty recent record – 1-2-1 following a six-game win streak – and it is easy to see why head coach Mike Babcock is concerned with this week's visit to Western Canada, which starts on Tuesday night against the Calgary Flames.

"We've got to have a good road trip," Babcock said after Saturday's 4-2 home loss to the Washington Capitals, which followed a win and a shootout loss on the road. "I thought we did a good job [on the road] and then you come back and lose at home.

"We've got to get going. I think when you're just an okay team, when you win it's great and you don't expect to win. When you win you get greedy, you want to win every day. That's what we should be, greedy."

That might be a reference to the Leafs' recent trend of slow starts. While the Leafs were better in the first period on Saturday, outshooting the Capitals 11-7, the pattern still held. Capitals superstar Alexander Ovechkin exploded for two of his three goals in the first period, the Leafs faded in the second and could not complete a furious comeback in the third.

"Yeah, definitely it's what we've been talking about in this room, trying to put into our game," Leafs centre Auston Matthews said. "Obviously, we haven't started too well in the last three, four, five games or so."

What sustained the Leafs through that stretch was goaltender Frederik Andersen's brilliant work. He was given the night off Saturday. While backup Curtis McElhinney was solid, he did not provide the edge Andersen has in November.

The trip's schedule is set up for the Leafs to take maximum advantage of Andersen. There is one day off between each game, with the Edmonton Oilers set for Thursday night and the Vancouver Canucks for Saturday. The Leafs also left on Sunday for Calgary and it seems logical Andersen will play all three games.

"I think it's great and then we're not back-to-back on the whole trip," Babcock said. "We're going out there, we're going to get out there a day early, sleep-wise anyway, in time to go to bed."

What also helps is that all three opponents are not lighting it up at home this season. The Flames may be on a hot streak with a 3-1-1 record in their past five games powered by their top line of Johnny Gaudreau, Sean Monahan and Micheal Ferland, but they are a mere 6-5 at home, 21st in the NHL for home records. The Oilers, 4-7, are 29th and the 3-5-3 Canucks are 28th.

Not that Babcock claims to be studying any signs for the trip.

"We play in Calgary, right? That's all I know," he said. "We're going to Calgary, we're leaving [Sunday] and we're playing a good team."

"That's how I try to approach it. If you win today, everything is okay and that's how we go about it."

The onus will be on the line of Patrick Marleau, Nazem Kadri and Leo Komarov for the second consecutive game, assuming Babcock is finished shuffling his lines for a while.

The trio drew the assignment of containing Ovechkin on Saturday and things did not go well.

Ovechkin's three goals made it 36 for him in 61 career games against the Leafs.

In Calgary, the Kadri line will undoubtedly be handed the job of keeping the Monahan line in check, no small task. In the past two games, Monahan, Gaudreau and Ferland combined for five goals and five assists. Gaudreau, 24, is having a career season with 34 points in 24 games.

Something Babcock and the Leafs should note is the Flames did much better than the Leafs against Ovechkin last Monday. They beat the Caps 4-1 in Washington, mostly because the Monahan line shut down Ovechkin with Gaudreau showing he is now a two-way player.