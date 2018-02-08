 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Former Cup winner Chris Kelly named captain of Canada’s Olympic men’s hockey team

Former Cup winner Chris Kelly named captain of Canada’s Olympic men’s hockey team

GANGNEUNG and Republic Of Korea
The Canadian Press

Chris Kelly has been named captain of Canada's men's hockey team at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Kelly is a veteran of 833 games and won a Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2012.

He played 82 games with the Ottawa Senators last season and has appeared in 16 games with Ottawa's American Hockey League affiliate this season.

Story continues below advertisement

Rene Bourque, Andrew Ebbett, Chris Lee, Derek Roy and Maxim Noreau will rotate as alternate captains during the Olympic tournament.

Canada begins its quest for a third straight men's hockey gold medal Feb. 15 against Switzerland.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.