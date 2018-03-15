Former ESPN president John Skipper resigned over cocaine extortion plot

A cocaine extortion plot led to former ESPN president John Skipper's abrupt resignation in December.

Skipper announced he was stepping down after nearly six years as president to deal with a substance addiction. He revealed in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter published Thursday morning that cocaine was the substance and someone he bought it from the month of his resignation threatened to out his addiction.

"They threatened me, and I understood immediately that threat put me and my family at risk, and this exposure would put my professional life at risk as well," Skipper said as part of a Q&A." I foreclosed that possibility by disclosing the details to my family, and then when I discussed it with [Disney CEO] Bob, he and I agreed that I had placed the company in an untenable position and as a result, I should resign."

Skipper said he was always careful with his cocaine usage, aside from the dealing that resulted in the extortion threat. He denied the use of heroin or opioids and said he sought therapy and treatment in the wake of his resignation.

"I thought the best thing to do was to take the time to check myself into a facility, and I was able to understand a bit more about substance use and to think about how it intersected with my life," Skipper said. "Therapy isn't easy, particularly for a Southerner tightly wound with traditional values. I have not necessarily been comfortable reflecting and being self-reflective."

He insisted his cocaine addiction never got in the way of his work at ESPN and that he wasn't a daily user of the substance.

"Look, it was inappropriate for the president of ESPN and an officer of The Walt Disney Co. to be associated in any way with any of this," Skipper said. "I do want to make it clear, however, that anything I did in this regard, and anything else resulting from this, was a personal problem. My drug use never had any professional repercussions, but I still have profound regret. I accept that the consequences of my actions are my responsibility and have been appropriate. I also have to accept that I used very poor judgment."

As part of the interview, Skipper was asked if workplace misconduct regarding female employees contributed to his exit. He said any such claim "would be categorically mendacious."

"There were no affairs or inappropriate relationships at work nor indiscretions other than what I have disclosed," he said. "My behavior relative to women at ESPN was always respectful. I did not touch anybody inappropriately. I did not tell off-color jokes. I treated everybody with respect."

Skipper shared that he hopes to work in sports media again. He also offered support to James Pitaro, ESPN's new president as announced last week.

"The good news is that Jimmy Pitaro is a good guy; I like Jimmy very much," Skipper said. "He's a good, smart executive. His style will work at ESPN. I wish him well, and (laughs) I hope he does better than the last guy!"

