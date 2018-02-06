 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Former USA gymnastics coach John Geddert under investigation

Former USA gymnastics coach John Geddert under investigation

In this March 3, 2012, file photo, gymnastics coach John Geddert is seen at the American Cup gymnastics meet at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Kathy Willens/AP

Reuters

A former coach of the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team, John Geddert, was under investigation, a sheriff in Michigan said on Tuesday, coming on the heels of a sexual abuse scandal surrounding a team doctor with whom the coach had worked.

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office said people had made complaints against John Geddert, without providing details.

Geddert was not immediately available for comment.

Story continues below advertisement

Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar has been given two prison sentences in Michigan of 40 to 125 years and 40 to 175 years for molesting young female gymnasts. He is also serving a 60-year federal term for child pornography convictions.

In January, USA Gymnastics suspended Geddert, who worked with Nassar. The coach was criticized for creating a hostile environment by several victims during Nassar's sentencing hearings.

Geddert ran a Lansing-area gymnastics center called Twistars, where athletes said Nassar molested them in a back room.

During sentencing hearings for Nassar, nearly 200 victims told the courts about his decades of abuse.

Former gymnast Annie Labrie, a Nassar victim from Twistars who testified in court, told Reuters that Geddert pushed athletes beyond their breaking points. "He's screaming at us and telling us we were worthless," she said.

Bailey Lorencen, who said that Nassar abused her when she was a middle-school gymnast, said in court last week, "John Geddert - you have what's coming to you. I do not understand how anyone could still want to train there. This is your fault and you are also accountable."

The case against Nassar has sparked investigations into how U.S. Olympic Committee (USOC) officials, USA Gymnastics, the sport's governing body, and Michigan State University, where Nassar also worked, failed to investigate complaints about him.

Story continues below advertisement

The USA Gymnastics board has resigned in the fallout from the Nassar scandal and the president of Michigan State University resigned after facing criticism for not doing enough to stop the abuse by the doctor.

Meridian Township Manager Frank Walsh and the Chief of Police Dave Hall apologized Thursday to Brianne Randall-Gay for not pursuing charges in 2004 against former sports doctor Larry Nassar after she filed a police report that Nassar touched her inappropriately when she was 17 years old. Reuters
Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.