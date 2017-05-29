Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

In this June 12, 1991, file photo, Frank Deford, editor and publisher of The National Sports Daily, holds a proof of the final front page of the newspaper after a news conference at the paper's offices in New York. (Susan Ragan/AP)
Award-winning sports writer and commentator Frank Deford has died. He was 78.

His family says he died Sunday in Key West, Florida.

Deford was a six-time Sports Writer of the Year and a member of the National Association of Sportscasters and Sportswriters Hall of Fame. He wrote with a lyrical elegance and was best known for his work at Sports Illustrated and on National Public Radio. He retired this month from NPR’s “Morning Edition” after 37 years as a contributor.

He was the first sports writer awarded the National Humanities Medal. In 2013, President Barack Obama honoured him for “transforming how we think about sports.” Deford called the award the one he is most proud of.

Deford was a prolific book author and contributed commentaries to HBO’s “Real Sports” program.

