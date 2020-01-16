In photos: At 57, Carlos Sainz is poised to win a third Dakar Rally

At 57, Carlos Sainz is poised to win a third Dakar Rally after playing it safe on the penultimate stage on Thursday. A day after grabbing a giant 18-minute gap on rivals Nasser Al-Attiyah and Stephane Peterhansel, Sainz gave back eight minutes on the sandy 379-kilometre route from Shubaytah back to Haradh, Saudi Arabia. Peterhansel and Al-Attiyah dueled for more than four hours before Peterhansel prevailed by 10 seconds. Sainz was content to minimize risks on stage 11 and cruise home. He’s set to add to his previous victories in 2010 and 2018, all of them with co-driver Lucas Cruz. They have led since stage three. “I’ll keep an eye on the gaps and stay focused for tomorrow,” the Spaniard said. Al-Attiyah, the defending champion 10 minutes behind overall, conceded he was driving for second place, only six seconds ahead of Peterhansel, the 13-time winner and teammate of Sainz.

Open this photo in gallery: Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team's Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz during stage 11 of the Dakar rally 2020. HAMAD I MOHAMMED/Reuters 1 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Mini's Spanish driver Carlos Sainz concentrates inside his car during the Stage 11 of the Dakar 2020 between Shubaytah and Haradh, Saudi Arabia. FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images 2 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Mini's Spanish drivers Carlos Sainz of Spain and co-driver Lucas Cruz of Spain compete during the Stage 11 of the Dakar 2020 between Shubaytah and Haradh, Saudi Arabia. FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images 3 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Argentinia's Luciano Benavides powers his KTM during the Stage 11 of the Dakar 2020 between Shubaytah and Haradh, Saudi Arabia. FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images 4 of 12

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery: Driver Blade Hildebrand, of United States, and co-driver Francois Cazalet, of France, race their Overdrive during stage eleven of the Dakar Rally between Shubaytah and Haradth, Saudi Arabia. Bernat Armangue/The Associated Press 5 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Mini's driver Stephane Peterhansel and his co-driver Portuguese Paulo Fiuza compete during the Stage 11 of the Dakar 2020 between Shubaytah and Haradh, Saudi Arabia. FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images 6 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Edwin Straver's Edwin Straver during the Stage 11 of the Dakar 2020 between Shubaytah and Haradh, Saudi Arabia. HAMAD I MOHAMMED/Reuters 7 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Toyota's driver Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar and his co-driver Mathieu Baumel of France compete during the Stage 11 of the Dakar 2020. FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images 8 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Rallying - Dakar Rally - Stage 11 - Shubaytah to Haradh - Saudi Arabia - January 16, 2020 X-Raid Mini JCW Team's Orlando Terranova and Bernardo Graue during stage 11 REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY HAMAD I MOHAMMED/Reuters 9 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Monster Energy Honda Team 2020'S Kevin Benavides compete during the Stage 11 of the Dakar 2020. HAMAD I MOHAMMED/Reuters 10 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Toyota's driver Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar and his co-driver Mathieu Baumel of France compete during the Stage 11 of the Dakar 2020. FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images 11 of 12