In photos: At 57, Carlos Sainz is poised to win a third Dakar Rally

At 57, Carlos Sainz is poised to win a third Dakar Rally after playing it safe on the penultimate stage on Thursday. A day after grabbing a giant 18-minute gap on rivals Nasser Al-Attiyah and Stephane Peterhansel, Sainz gave back eight minutes on the sandy 379-kilometre route from Shubaytah back to Haradh, Saudi Arabia. Peterhansel and Al-Attiyah dueled for more than four hours before Peterhansel prevailed by 10 seconds. Sainz was content to minimize risks on stage 11 and cruise home. He’s set to add to his previous victories in 2010 and 2018, all of them with co-driver Lucas Cruz. They have led since stage three. “I’ll keep an eye on the gaps and stay focused for tomorrow,” the Spaniard said. Al-Attiyah, the defending champion 10 minutes behind overall, conceded he was driving for second place, only six seconds ahead of Peterhansel, the 13-time winner and teammate of Sainz.