After 16 laps around the 400m oval, Canada’s Ivanie Blondin won the silver medal crossing the finish line just 0.06 seconds after gold medallist Irene Schouten of the Netherlands. Italy’s Francesca Lollobrigida took the bronze. This is Blondin’s second medal of the Beijing Winter Olympics after winning gold in the team pursuit alongside Isabelle Weidemann and Valerie Maltais.

