On the final day of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, Justin Kripps and teammates had a clean final slide claiming bronze in the four-men bobsleigh and preventing a German sweep of medals at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Beijing.

Justin Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones and Benjamin Coakwell, of Canada, celebrate winning the bronze medal in four-man bobsleigh at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday Feb. 20, 2022.Pavel Golovkin/The Associated Press 1 of 14 Germany’s Francesco Friedrich with teammates celebrate their gold medal beside German silver medallists Johannes Lochner with teammates and Canadian bronze medallists Justin Kripps with teammates.EDGAR SU/Reuters 2 of 14 Team Canada's Justin Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones and Benjamin Coakwell at the start the four-man bobsleigh competition in the Yanqing district of Beijing on Sunday.Pavel Golovkin/The Associated Press 3 of 14 Team Canada in action during the four-man bobsleigh event at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre.DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP/Getty Images 4 of 14 Justin Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones and Benjamin Coakwell of Team Canada react after their final slide during the four-man bobsleigh competition.Julian Finney/Getty Images 5 of 14 Justin Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones and Benjamin Coakwell of Team Canada react after winning bronze in the four-man bobsleigh event at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Adam Pretty 6 of 14 Justin Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones and Benjamin Coakwell of Team Canada celebrate winning bronze in four-man bobsleigh on the last day of Beijing Winter Olympics.Adam Pretty/Getty Images 7 of 14 Athletes competes in the cross-country skiing women's 30km mass start free on Sunday during the Beijing Winter Olympics.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press 8 of 14 Canada's Katherine Stewart-Jones takes a drink while competing in the cross-country skiing in Zhangjiakou, China.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press 9 of 14 Chika Kobayashi of Japan, Neza Zerjav of Slovenia, Nadezhda Stepashkina of Kazakhstan and Laura Leclair of Canada in action during the cross-country skiing women's 30km mass start free on Sunday.MARKO DJURICA/Reuters 10 of 14 Canada's Laura Leclair is wrapped in a blanket after crossing the finish line in the cross-country skiing women's 30km mass start free at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press 11 of 14 Trevor Philp of Canada races during the mixed team parallel skiing event on Sunday in the Yanqing district of Beijing.Luca Bruno/The Associated Press 12 of 14 Erin Mielzynski of Team Canada (L) and Ana Buick of Team Slovenia (R) ski during the mixed team parallel 1/8 final on at the National Alpine Ski Centre on Sunday.Alex Pantling 13 of 14 Canada’s Trevor Philp celebrates after his run during the mixed team parallel skiing event in Yanqing, China.Alex Pantling/Getty Images 14 of 14