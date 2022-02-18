Laurent Dubreuil, from Quebec City, came in second with a time of 1:08.32 in the men’s 1,000-metre event. After coming up just 0.03 short of the podium in his main event, the 500m, the sprinter achieved the first Olympic medal of his career on Friday. Meanwhile, Canada's Brad Gushue defeated reigning Olympic champion John Shuster 8-5 at the Ice Cube in Friday's bronze medal game in men's curling.

Team Canada’s Laurent Dubreuil with a coach reacts after winning the silver medal in the men’s 1000m speed skating event on Friday February 18, 2022 at the Beijing Winter Olympics.PHIL NOBLE/Reuters 1 of 4 Laurent Dubreuil, of Canada, and Kai Verbij, of the Netherlands, in action during the men’s 1000m speed skating race on Friday at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing.PHIL NOBLE/Reuters 2 of 4 Canada's Laurent Dubreuil competes in the men's speed skating 1000m event.SEBASTIEN BOZON 3 of 4 Silver Medallist Laurent Dubreuil of Canada celebrates on the podium during the flower ceremony.SUSANA VERA/Reuters 4 of 4