In photos: Canada's Dubreuil wins silver in speed skating, Team Gushue claim bronze and other Beijing Winter Olympic highlights
Laurent Dubreuil, from Quebec City, came in second with a time of 1:08.32 in the men’s 1,000-metre event. After coming up just 0.03 short of the podium in his main event, the 500m, the sprinter achieved the first Olympic medal of his career on Friday. Meanwhile, Canada's Brad Gushue defeated reigning Olympic champion John Shuster 8-5 at the Ice Cube in Friday's bronze medal game in men's curling.