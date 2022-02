In the first game between rivals since Sochi Olympic semifinals in 2014, Canada lost 4-2 on Saturday at the National Indoor Stadium in China. The loss drops Canada's record to 1-1 in Beijing. The Canadians will play their final game of the preliminary round on Sunday against host China.

Mason Mctavish Canada in action with Brian O'neill of the United States during the men’s preliminary round hockey match on Saturday at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China.DAVID W CERNY/Reuters 1 of 5 Team Canada's Josh Ho-Sang (C) fights for the puck during the men's preliminary round match against the United States.KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/Getty Images 2 of 5 Eddie Pasquale of Canada lets in a goal during the preliminary round match against the United States.BRUCE BENNETT/Reuters 3 of 5 United States' Kenny Agostino (C) celebrates scoring a goal next to Canada's Maxim Noreau and Eric Staal (12).Matt Slocum/The Associated Press 4 of 5 Team Canada's Eric O'Dell (19), goalkeeper Eddie Pasquale (80) and Owen Power (22) leave the ice after a loss to the United States in a preliminary round men's hockey game on Saturday at the Beijing Winter OlympicsMatt Slocum/The Associated Press 5 of 5